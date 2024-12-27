Vijay Hazare Trophy: Karnataka clinch thriller; Mumbai, Maharashtra record identical wins

Ahmedabad: Mayank Agarawal’s unbeaten 139 took Karnataka over the line against Punjab by one wicket, while Mumbai and Maharashtra recorded identical nine-wicket wins in their respective Vijay Hazare Trophy matches on Thursday.

While Jharkhand lost to Haryana by 64 runs despite Utkarsh Singh’s (3/22 and 27) efforts, teams in Group E — Kerala versus Madhya Pradesh and Bengal versus Tripura — had to split points after rains affected their respective contests in Hyderabad.

Skipper Agarawal carried his bat with an unbeaten 139 as Karnataka recorded a thrilling one-wicket win over Punjab in their Group C contest.

Batting first, Punjab were bowled out for 247 with Anmolpreet Singh top scoring with 51 (60 balls, 5 fours) as several batters failed to convert their starts.

Abhishek Sharma (17), Prabhsimran Singh (26), Nehal Wadhera (37), Anmol Malhotra (42) and Sanvir Singh (35) got in double digits but could not push on.

In reply, Karnataka kept losing wickets regularly but Agarawal held one end, scoring 17 fours and three sixes in his 127-ball knock as his side made 251 for nine.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi sparkles for Mumbai

Angkrish Raghuvanshi cracked 18-ball 50 not out with nine fours and a six as Mumbai, who had earlier bowled out Arunachal Pradesh for a mere 73 in 32.2 overs, scored 77/1 in 5.3 overs to record a one-sided win in Group C.

Maharashtra record big win

Maharashtra also produced an all-round show at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to brush aside Meghalaya by nine wickets in their Group B contest.

Siddhesh Veer was all over the Meghalaya side as he returned 10-1-28-3 and scored an unbeaten 57 off 66 balls with eight fours. Maharashtra won with more than 30 overs to spare with nine wickets intact.

Dominant Vidarbha crush Chhattisgarh

Vidarbha were in prime form across departments to notch up an eight-wicket win over Chhattisgarh in their Group D encounter at Vizianagaram.

Right-arm pacer Yash Thakur returned 10-2-27-4 as Vidarbha bowled out their opponents for a mere 80, and chased the target by scoring 83 for two in which skipper Karun Nair made 44 not out.

Tamil Nadu beat Uttar Pradesh by 114 runs

Shahrukh Khan’s 85-ball 132 not out containing 13 fours and seven sixes and Mohamed Ali’s 76 not out (75 balls, eight fours, one six) powered Tamil Nadu to a massive 114-run win over Uttar Pradesh at Visakhapatnam in Group D.

Tamil Nadu fought back remarkably after being reduced to 68 for five at one stage batting first, as a 216-run stand for the sixth wicket pushed them to a formidable 284 for five at the end.