Vijay Hazare Trophy: Gaikwad guides Maharashtra to 9-wkt win; Kishan, Utkarsh impress for Jharkhand

Mumbai: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s whirlwind 148 not out powered Maharashtra to a nine-wicket win over Services, while all-round show from Utkarsh Singh and a fine 134 from Ishan Kishan highlighted Jharkhand’s eight-wicket win against Manipur in Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday.

Gaikwad struck 11 sixes and 16 fours during his 74-ball knock as Maharashtra scored 205 for one in reply to Services’ 204 all-out in 48 overs.

For Maharashtra, Pradeep Dhade (3/38) and Satyajeet Bachhav (3/36) were the pick among the bowlers in their Group B contest here at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy.

Kishan, Utkarsh shine in Jharkhand win

In Jaipur, India wicketkeeper-batter Kishan blasted a 78-ball 134 with 16 fours and six sixes, while Utkarsh produced an all-round effort, returning 6-1-21-2 in the first innings and scoring 68 off 64 balls with nine fours and a six.

Jharkhand defeated Manipur by eight wickets in their second round game in Jaipur’s Dr Soni Stadium.

Mumbai scrape to win by three wickets

Atharva Ankolekar (4/55) snapped four wickets, while Tanush Kotian, who received a call-up to join the Indian squad for the reminder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, took 2 for 38 and scored a vital 39 as Mumbai scraped to a win over Hyderabad in their Group C match in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Tanmay Agarwal’s 64 (74 balls, 9x4s, 1x6s) and Aravelly Avinash’s 52 (47 balls, 6x4s, 3x6s) were not enough as Hyderabad were bowled out for just 169 in 38.1 overs.

In reply, Kotian’s 39 and Shreyas Iyer’s quickfire 20-ball 44 (4x4s, 3x6s) were crucial as Mumbai got over the line, scoring 175 for seven in 25.2 overs.

Saini, Shokeen shine in Delhi’s win

India bowler Navdeep Saini took 4 for 37 from his seven overs, while Hrithik Shokeen returned a tight spell of 8.1-1-26-3 as Delhi recorded a comprehensive 79-run win against Madhya Pradesh in their Group E match in Hyderabad.

Delhi were shot out for 211 in 48.4 overs with Anuj Rawat top-scoring with 78 from 103 balls, hitting eight fours and two sixes.

Surbhanshu Senapati hit 55 from 72 balls with nine fours while Harsh Gawli scored 42 but Madhya Pradesh were bowled out for a mere 132 in 37.1 overs.

Baroda beat Kerala in high-scoring contest

Baroda registered a 62-run win over Kerala in a high-scoring Group E match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in

Hyderabad.