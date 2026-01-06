Vijay Hazare: Iyer returns with a bang

jaipur:Returning to competitive cricket for the first time since his spleen injury, India star batter Shreyas Iyer put up an impressive performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Iyer, who was out of action since October 2025, scored a fiery fifty while leading Mumbai in their clash against Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, January 6.

Iyer, the ODI vice-captain, scored 82 from 53 balls in the first innings of the clash at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur. On the back of his 82 and Musheer Khan’s 73, Mumbai scored 299/9 in the rain-hit 33-over per side clash.

In Ahmedabad, skipper Mayank Agarwal and Devdutt Padikkal continued their rich vein of form as the Karnataka openers shared a huge partnership to help their team crush Rajasthan by 150 runs and secure a spot in the quarterfinals. The sixth-round Group A game turned into a lopsided contest with Mayank (100 off 107 balls) slamming his second century of the ongoing tournament, while Padikkal (91 off 82 balls) missed his fifth ton by just nine runs as Karnataka emerged as a leading contenders for the title this season by carving out a massive 324/7.

Prasidh Krishna (5/36) then made a huge impact as Rajasthan crumbled for 174.