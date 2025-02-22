Vidarbha’s fourth Ranji final entry

Nagpur: Shardul Thakur scored a valiant fifty but it was left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey who stole the limelight with a brilliant five-wicket haul as Vidarbha secured a commanding 80-run victory over defending champions Mumbai to reach the Ranji Trophy final here on Friday.

In a thrilling final day, Dubey, claimed three wickets to add to his two from day 4, taking his season’s tally to 66. His match-winning performance helped Vidarbha, last year’s finalists, bowl out Mumbai for 325 while chasing a challenging target of 406.

This marks Vidarbha’s fourth appearance in the Ranji Trophy final, with previous titles coming in 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.