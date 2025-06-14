‘Vested interest’: AIFF chief accuses Bhutia of running football schools for selfish purposes

New Delhi: All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey on Friday accused Bhaichung Bhutia of running “commercial” academies for his “vested interest”, allegations that were dismissed by the former national team captain as “baseless”.

Chaubey’s accusation was in response to Bhutia’s call for his resignation as AIFF chief following India’s shock loss to Hong Kong in an AFC Asian Cup qualifying round match recently. Bhutia had said that Chaubey has “destroyed” Indian football.

Addressing a press conference three days after India’s loss, which has jeopardised the team’s chances of qualifying for the continental showpiece, Chaubey launched a scathing attack against the former skipper.

“He runs a commercial football school named after him, 20 of them in various cities. The players in this football schools pay or are charged Rs 1000 to 1 lakh -- Rs 1000 monthly, may be Rs 5000, Rs 10,000,” Chaubey said.

Chaubey was referring to the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS), which has several academies across the country.

“It is a completely vested interest, completely commercial. They (academy) are taking undue advantage by playing with the emotion of the families, emotion of the people who are thinking the man has achieved at the highest level of Indian football and if I (child in the academy) can be a part of his academy, I can also make life as a football player,” the AIFF president said.