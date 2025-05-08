Very few in India played cricket like Rohit Sharma: Kapil Dev

New Delhi: Very few in India can claim to have played cricket and captained the national team like Rohit Sharma, said legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev after the batting maestro announced his retirement from the Test format with immediate effect.

The 38-year-old was India’s most prolific Test batter in the second half of his career, scoring 4301 runs in 67 Tests with 12 hundreds and 18 half centuries at an average of 40.57.

“He did a wonderful job, played good cricket. Over the period of time, the way he conducted himself, the way he captained and most importantly the way he played his cricket — because in India, very few played cricket like this,” said Kapil. “I congratulate him on a wonderful career.”

Rohit’s retirement from the traditional format means India will need to name a new full-time captain immediately

after the end of the IPL.