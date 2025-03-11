Verstappen the man to beat as F1 season looms

london: Lando Norris will have to defy plenty of history to win the Formula 1 title this year.

There’s his friend-turned-rival Max Verstappen’s bid for a fifth title in a row. Just like the only driver to achieve that feat, Michael Schumacher, Verstappen is a hard racer who isn’t afraid to bend the rules — as Norris knows from bitter experience. Then there’s Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time champion going for a record eighth title in 2025. It’s his first season with Ferrari, which is itching to end a wait for a drivers’ title going back to 2007.

Norris is widely considered the favorite after he and McLaren had a strong second half of 2024 — though not strong enough to beat Verstappen — but it could be the closest season in years.

McLaren seemed competitive in preseason testing last month but Norris has to watch out not only for Verstappen and Hamilton, but also for his own teammate Oscar Piastri, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell. Five drivers from four different teams won the last six races of 2024. “As much as we want to believe we’re the best, I guess we still want to feel like we’re underdogs. We have a lot to fight for,” Norris said last month.

Verstappen still hungry

Ever since beating Hamilton to the 2021 title in a race that’s still controversial, Verstappen has been F1’s man to beat.

He’s long been clear he doesn’t want to stay in F1 into his 40s like Hamilton or Fernando Alonso, so could motivation be a factor in the Dutch driver’s bid for a fifth title? Verstappen says last season — when he tested Norris to the limit and sometimes beyond — shows he’s still hungry. “My motivation is there because I think already last year it was not straightforward,” Verstappen said.

After a year when off-track events threatened to overwhelm Verstappen’s Red Bull team and his own father sparred with the management, Verstappen seems more settled at the start of his 11th season in F1.