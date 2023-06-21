MillenniumPost
Home > Sports > Venus Williams gets wild card to play singles at Wimbledon
Sports

Venus Williams gets wild card to play singles at Wimbledon

BY Agencies21 Jun 2023 6:15 PM GMT

Venus Williams is set to make her 24th appearance in the singles draw at Wimbledon after the 43-year-old American was given a wild-card entry on Wednesday.

Williams is a five-time Wimbledon singles champion and was a finalist at the grass-court major in 2017, two decades after her debut at the All England Club.

Ranked 697th, Williams beat 48th-ranked Camila Giorgi 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (6) on Monday at the Birmingham Classic.

It was her first victory over a player in the top 50 in nearly four years. The seven-time Grand Slam champion next plays Jelena Ostapenko at the Wimbledon warm-up event. Williams’ younger sister Serena is a seven-time Wimbledon champion.

Serena Williams lost in the first round at last year’s tournament and soon after announced her decision to step away from tennis.

Wimbledon begins on July 3.

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it
X
X