Venkatesh defends Nitish Rana’s decision to bowl first over

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders top-order batter Venkatesh Iyer has defended Nitish Rana’s decision to bowl the first over against Rajasthan Royals after the skipper ended up conceding 26 runs.

Defending a modest 149, Rana was the victim of RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s onslaught as he smashed the part-time off-spinner for 26 runs with two sixes and three fours that set the tone for RR’s win in just 13.1 overs here on Thursday.

“With a lefthander (Jaiswal) at the crease and him being an offispinner I don’t think it was a wrong option,” Venkatesh pointed out at the post-match media interaction. The decision seemed baffling as KKR had in-form spinner in Varun Chakravarthy (17 wickets) but Venkatesh said it was more to do with match-ups.

“We all know what he’s capable with the bowl. He has picked crucial wickets in his career. Unfortunately, it didn’t go in our favour, had he picked up the wicket (of Jaiswal), it would have been a captain’s masterstroke. These things happen on the field.”

Terming Rana an “unbelievable bowler”, Venkatesh elaborated more on the contentious call.

“The wicket was holding a little bit and was on the slower side. We wanted to exploit the spin with the

new ball.