Vedanta Kalinga Lancers clinch 3-1 win against HIL GC

Ranchi: Jed Snowden came off the bench in the shootout to secure a 3-1 win for the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers against HIL GC after the two teams were locked 1-1 at the end of regulation time in the men’s Hockey India League (HIL) here on Sunday.

Ajeet Yadav (19th) and Alexander Hendrickx (23rd) scored for their respective sides in regulation time at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium.

The shootout was also a tense affair with both goalkeepers standing tall in goal.

After conceding a goal on their respective first attempts, James Mazarelo and Jed Snowden denied the next two takers.

Arthur Van Doren held his nerve for the Lancers before Ajeet Yadav missed for HIL GC, allowing Dilpreet Singh to seal the deal for the Lancers in the shootout.

With that result, the Lancers moved to the top of the table.

In another match, Ranchi Royals secured their first win of the tournament this season, defeating defending champions Shrachi Bengal Tigers 4-1.

The Royals staged a massive late-game comeback, scoring four times in the final six minutes to snatch all three points.

While Ketan Kushwaha (26th) scored the solitary goal for Tigers, Tom Boon (60th), Sharp

Lachlan (58th), Mandeep Singh (56th) and Tom Boon (54th) sounded the board for Royals.