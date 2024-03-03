Vaughan wants England cricket team to adopt Man City manager Pep Guardiola’s approach

For Michael Vaughan, Pep Guardiola is the best sporting leader in the last 15 years and the former England skipper won’t mind if Ben Stokes employs Manchester City manager’s approach of never allowing players to take their places for granted.

Vaughan made the statement on the back of England’s aggressive “Bazball” strategy under coach Brendon McCullum and Stokes which backfired in the ongoing India tour.

England have already lost the five-match series 3-1 after winning the first Test in Hyderabad.

Vaughan questioned the approach of England batters and demanded greater accountability from them.

“I often mention Pep Guardiola’s approach. In my eyes he’s the best sporting leader of this generation, say the last 15 years. He never allows his players to get comfortable. He always keeps them guessing, and they all know they are guaranteed nothing,” he wrote in a column for Daily Telegraph.

“If a great sporting leader like Pep has everyone on their toes like that, is it right that an England cricket team that is decent but struggling to crack the next level should be as comfortable as it seems? “The whole batting lineup has known week in, week out on this tour that it will be playing the next game.

That is about to change, because after this tour Harry Brook will be back. He has to bat at No 5, because he should be the bedrock of their batting with Joe Root.

Does that mean England’s statement moment is coming?,” he questioned. Vaughan questioned England’s selection policy and said despite losing the series the visitors have a lot at stake to play for in the final Test in Dharamsla beginning March 7.

“Consistency of selection is such a fine balance in team sports. Making people comfortable is right, and England have generally

batted well over the last two years. “There comes a point, though, where when it’s your batting that is costing you the biggest series you can’t keep sending the same guys out there every week,” he wrote.

“The series may have been lost already with a game to spare but a big week looms for England in Dharamsala.

There is a massive difference between losing the series 3-2 and 4-1. You have lost either way but 3-2 would show England were right in this series for much of it, and two wins in India is an achievement.” Vaughan said a loss in Dharamsala would be a demoralising result for England.