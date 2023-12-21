Vastrakar, Rana pack a punch as India bundle out Aussies for 219

Mumbai: Seamer Pooja Vastrakar and off-spinner Sneh Rana showed enough craft to exploit a pitch offering variable bounce to bundle out Australia for a modest 219 in their first innings on the opening day of the one-off Test here Thursday.

In their first essay, India raced to 98 for 1 at stumps as openers Smriti Mandhana (43 not out, 49 balls, 8x4) and Shafali Verma (40, 59 balls, 8x4) added 90 runs.

But India’s march to ascendancy began through Vastrakar (4/53) who teamed up with Sneh Rana (3/56) and Deepti Sharma (2/45) to snap Aussies innings in 77.4 overs despite an even fifty by Tahlia McGrath.

However, Australia made a poor start as they lost opener Phoebe Litchfield in the first over itself after a mix-up with her partner Beth Mooney at the Wankhede Stadium.

Four deliveries later, Vastrakar produced a jaffa to remove Ellyse Perry (4) and reduced Australia to 7/2 inside the first two overs.

Vastrakar beat the defence of star all-rounder Perry by getting the ball move into her to disturb the stumps.

But McGrath (50 off 56 balls, 8x4s) came out firing on all cylinders to put pressure back on India, making most of the errors in line and in the field. McGrath was severe on anything that had width, racing to her third fifty in five Tests with eight fours while also utilising two lifelines in the form of dropped catches when she was on 18 and 45.

While making the bulk of runs during her 80-run stand with Mooney for the second wicket, McGrath also set herself up for a big score. But an error in judgement made her pay heavily, and it also opened the floodgates.

Having got her runs fluently up until then, the Australian vice-captain chipped Rana straight to Rajeshwari Gayakwad at midwicket who timed her jump well to collect the ball over her head.

Mooney (40) batted well despite her struggles early on against spin and pace to get close to a half-century, but Vastrakar surprised the left-hander with a sharp bouncer that shot off the surface.