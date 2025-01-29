Varma rises to No. 2 in T20I rankings

Dubai: Talented India batter Tilak Varma climbed one spot to second, while mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy made a massive leap of 25 places to break into the top five in the latest ICC men’s T20I rankings released on Wednesday. Varma now sits just behind Travis Head in the batters’ list, with the Australian maintaining a 23-point lead at the top. Chakravarthy’s magical 5/24 in India’s 26-run loss in the third T20I propelled him to top five in the T20I bowling rankings. Meanwhile, fellow spinner Axar Patel moved up five places to

11th, just outside the top 10.