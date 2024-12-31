Vaishali keeps Indian flag flying as Humpy, men exit

new york: Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali surprised herself with a stellar performance to enter the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Blitz Championship here, even as recently-crowned rapid champion Koneru Humpy made an early exit.

Following Koneru Humpy’s stellar performance in rapid, which earned her the gold medal and a prize of $60,000, it was Vaishali’s turn to impress the fans. She triumphed in the women’s section, scoring 9.5 points out of a possible 11 with three draws.

“I’m very happy with today’s performance. Tomorrow will be a big day. Honestly, it (performance) was completely unexpected. I was not expecting the result like how it went today. Tomorrow, I have to be ready and prepare well and then see,” she said.

Russian Kateryna Lagno came closest to Vaishali, scoring 8.5 points, while the remaining six qualifiers finished with an identical eight points. Despite meeting the points criteria, Humpy was eliminated due to the worst tiebreaker, finishing ninth.

In the women’s quarterfinal, Vaishali will face Chinese Grandmaster Zhu Jiner.

In the open section, 10 players were tied for first place, including world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. The Norwegian scored when needed and drew six of his 13 games, finishing among the co-leaders at the end of the qualifiers. Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi won the qualifier with 9.5 points, benefiting from the best tiebreak, while Fabiano Caruana of the US finished second, ahead of Carlsen, who was placed third.

Surprisingly, none of the Indians made the top eight, despite some early promising performances. Arjun Erigaisi played brilliantly at the start, securing victories in the first five rounds but faded away to finish with a sub-par seven points. R Praggnanandhaa was the best-placed Indian, with 8.5 points, but a last-round loss to Russian Daniil Dubov cost him a spot in the quarters.