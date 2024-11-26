Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest IPL player at 13

Jeddah: Bihar’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi, at 13 years, became the youngest ever player to be picked by an IPL franchise while out-of-favour India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar fetched a winning bid of Rs 10.75 crore from Royal Challengers Bengaluru on a largely predictable second day of the mega auction, here on Monday.

Suryavanshi went to Rajasthan Royals

for Rs 1.10 crore. Suryavanshi, talked about as a prodigy, made his T20 debut for

Bihar in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Rajasthan on Saturday and scored a 6-ball 13 before falling to Deepak Chahar.

Suryavanshi made headlines recently when he became the youngest batter to score an international

century, achieving the feat in a Youth Test for India Under-19 against Australia U-19 in Chennai. He smashed 104 off 62 balls in that match.

However, the Mumbai duo of Shardul Thakur and Prithvi Shaw along

with New Zealand stars Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips were among the unsold players.

But before the youngster sprang a surprise, lesser-fancied Indian fast bowlers hit pay dirt.