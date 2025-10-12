Vacherot defeats his cousin Rinderknech

Shanghai: Valentin Vacherot beat his cousin Arthur Rinderknech 4-6 6-3 6-3 on Sunday to win the Shanghai Masters for the first title of his career after a stunning run from the qualifying rounds.

The 204th-ranked Vacherot, an unheralded 26-year-old, was the lowest-ranked tournament winner in ATP Masters 1000 history — and the first from the tiny Principality of Monaco. “Just crying, it’s just isn’t real what just happened. I’ve no idea what’s happening right now,” Vacherot said moments after victory.

“I think there are two winners today and just one family that won. I think for the sport of tennis this story’s just unreal.”

It was quite a performance, too. He stunned 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals to set up a final against the 30-year-old Rinderknech, who had downed four-time major finalist Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, in a remarkable semifinal of his own.