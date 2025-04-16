‘Use of saliva has helped bowlers’

new delhi: Delhi Capitals pacer Mohit Sharma feels the return of saliva to shine the ball and the option of a ball change in the second innings have provided much-needed relief for bowlers in this year’s IPL. “Yes, it (ball change) is 100% helpful. We saw that in the last game. The ball started getting wet after 12 overs in the first innings and then there was heavy dew in the second innings when 13th or 14th over that Karn bowled and the ball spun,” Sharma said on the eve of DC’s match.