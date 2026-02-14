USA thrash Netherlands by 93 runs in T20 WC

Chennai: Young Saiteja Mukkamalla struck a classy half-century, while left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh bowled with heart and precision as the United States defeated the Netherlands by 93 runs to secure their first win after two defeats in the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Mukkamalla’s blistering 79 off 51 balls, studded with five fours and

four sixes, and Shubham Ranjane’s 48-run cameo off just 24 deliveries powered the USA to a formidable 196 for 6. Harmeet then delivered a superb spell of 4 for 21.agencies