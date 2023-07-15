US Open: Sindhu, Sen enter quarter-finals

Council Bluffs: Star Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Lakshya Sen notched up straight game wins to progress to the women’s and men’s singles quarterfinals of the US Open Super 300 badminton tournament here.

Double Olympic medallist Sindhu, seeded third, defeated Korea’s Sung Shuo Yun 21-14 21-12. Fresh from his Canada Open Super 500 title last week, Sen beat Czech Republic’s Jan Louda 21-8 23-21 in 39 minutes.

Sindhu will face China’s Gao Fang Jie next, while it will be an all-Indian clash in men’s singles when third seed Sen takes on promising 19-year-old S Sankar Muthusamy from Chennai. It has been an impressive run for the 2022 World Junior Championships silver medalist who registered a fighting 21-18 21-23 21-13 win over Israel’s Misha Zilberman.

Sindhu didn’t break much sweat against Sung, who couldn’t pose any real challenge to the Indian during the match. Sindhu jumped to a 7-2 lead early on before extending it to 13-5. Sung managed to narrow down the deficit to 11-14 but Sindhu dashed any hope of a comeback, keeping a grip on the rallies to eventually earn the bragging rights.