US Open mixed doubles grander than ever as top names team up

New York: Imagine Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu competing together for a Grand Slam trophy. How

about Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe as a duo? Iga Swiatek alongside Casper Ruud? Or Naomi Osaka with Nick Kyrgios?

Those are among the high-wattage pairs on Tuesday’s preliminary entry list for the reimagined US Open mixed doubles tournament on Aug. 19-20, before singles competition begins August 24.

Ten of the top 11 women in the WTA singles rankings — Coco Gauff, who just won the French Open for her second Grand Slam title, is the only one missing — and 10 of the top 11 men on the ATP tour, including No. 1 Jannik Sinner and 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic, have registered to compete for the $1 million top prize that will be split by the winners, an $800,000 increase over last year.

“Look at the field we have,” said Stacey Allaster, who’s in her final year as U.S. Open tournament director. “It is going to be fantastic for the fans.”

This time, there are 10 major singles champions hoping to play, with Djokovic, Osaka, Alcaraz, Raducanu, Sinner, Sabalenka, Swiatek and Medvedev all past winners at Flushing Meadows.

Pegula and Fritz were last year’s singles runners-up in New York, while Ruud, Zverev and 2025 Australian Open champion Keys also have been finalists at the U.S. Open.

“There is nothing I’ve been more excited about, energized about, than this event and

what it will represent for the sport going forward: an

opportunity to innovate and present the sport differently,” said Lew Sherr, who recently announced he’ll be leaving as chief executive of the

U.S. Tennis Association to become president of business operations with the New York Mets. “It’s the only sport of

any significance (with)

men and women on the same field of play, at the same time, competing all out against one another.”

The mixed doubles event is shrinking from 32 pairs to 16, and there is a shortened format — first-to-four-games sets until the final; no-ad scoring; match tiebreakers instead of a third set. Players still have time to sign up before the July 28

cutoff.