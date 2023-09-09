US Open: Djoker to face Daniil Medvedev in final

New York: Novak Djokovic limited big-serving Ben Shelton to five aces and broke him five times in their US Open semifinal Friday.

Djokovic pushed back when the 20-year-old unseeded American produced a late stand that got the home crowd into the match.

And after overcoming what he called “a little black hole” caused by tension to right himself, finish off a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (4) victory and reach his record-tying 10th final at Flushing Meadows and 36th at all major tournaments, Djokovic added a touch of insult to injury by mimicking the kid’s “Hang up the phone!” celebration gesture.

Djokovic then pointed to his temple and pounded his fist on his chest, before a stone-faced Shelton met him at the net for the most perfunctory of handshakes.

A year after Djokovic could not travel to the United States for the Open because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, the 36-year-old from Serbia is one victory away from a fourth title in New York and 24th Grand Slam championship overall.

“Well, fact is that, at 36, every Grand Slam final ... could be the last one. So I think that I probably value these occasions and opportunities to win another Slam more than I have maybe 10 years ago,” said Djokovic, who would be the oldest man to win the US Open in the professional era, which began in 1968.

“I don’t know how many I have ahead of me now.”

He has made it to the finals of all four majors this season, with victories at the Australian Open in January and French Open in June.

On Sunday, Djokovic will face 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who advanced by eliminating defending champ Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in the second semifinal Friday night. Medvedev denied Djokovic a calendar-year Grand Slam by beating him in the final at Flushing Meadows two years ago.

Both men played brilliantly in parts, so-so in others. Both interacted with the spectators, pointing to an ear to ask for more noise.

If Djokovic does end up leaving with the hardware this time, he would break a tie with Serena Williams for the most major singles championships in the Open era.

“It’s another shot for history,” said Djokovic, who was seeded No. 2 at the US Open but will replace Alcaraz at No. 1 next week no matter what happens Sunday.

Djokovic vs. Shelton certainly seemed like a mismatch beforehand: Djokovic was participating in his record 47th Slam semifinal and his 100th US Open match; the 47th-ranked Shelton was in his first major semi and only his seventh career match at the

Open.

Shelton won an NCAA singles title for the University of Florida last year and captured attention over the past two weeks with the powerful swings of his racket that generated a tournament-high 76 aces entering Friday, his shouts of “Yeah!” or biceps flexes after winning points and a victory-capping pantomime pretending his hand is an old-style telephone handset that he slams down.

“I thought it was very original, and I copied him,” Djokovic said with a smile. “I stole his celebration.”

Shelton actually borrowed it from former Florida track and field athlete Grant Holloway, a world champion hurdler.

Shelton insisted Djokovic’s end-of-match gesture didn’t bother him.