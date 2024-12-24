US Open champion Max Purcell suspended for anti-doping breach

Melbourne: Two-time Grand Slam winning doubles player Max Purcell has entered a voluntary provisional suspension under tennis’ anti-doping rules.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced the sanction in a statement on Monday after

the 26-year-old Australian admitted to violating Article 2.2 of the Tennis Anti-Doping Program “relating to the use of a Prohibited Method”.

Purcell posted a statement on Instagram saying he had “unknowingly received an IV infusion of vitamins above the allowable limit of 100 ml.”

Purcell said he had told the medical clinic that the infusion needed to be below 100 ml because

he was a professional athlete, but that the medical records he received back

showed that the IV had been above that level.

“This news was devastating to me because I pride myself on being an athlete who always makes sure that everything is WADA safe,” Purcell wrote.

“I volunteered this information to the ITIA and have been as transparent as possible in trying to put this whole situation behind me.”

The ITIA said the suspension came into effect on 12 Dec., and time served under provisional suspension will be credited against any future sanction.