US Open: Ayush announces arrival to world with maiden BWF tour title, Tanvi ends runner-up

Iowa: Rising shuttler Ayush Shetty notched up his first BWF World Tour title with a commanding straight-games victory over Canada’s Brian Yang in the men’s singles final of the US Open Super 300, ending India’s title drought this season.

The 20-year-old, a 2023 junior World Championships bronze winner, defeated the third seeded Yang 21-18 21-13 in 47 minutes on Sunday to cap off an impressive week, which included a come-from-behind win against top seed Chou Tien Chen in the semifinals.

It was Shetty’s third victory over Yang, having defeated him twice earlier this year at the Malaysia and Taipei Open.

“It means a lot, it’s my first title in the senior circuit. So I’m really happy,” the 6’ 4” inch shuttler told BWF. “There are a lot of positives to take away. I played some excellent badminton here.” In the women’s singles final, 16-year-old Tanvi Sharma finished runner-up after a three-game loss to top seed Beiwen Zhang.