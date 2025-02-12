Upon return, Bhaker ends 2nd in 25m pistol

new delhi: Double Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker finished second in women’s 25m pistol in her return to competitive shooting after Paris Olympics as Rhythm Sangwan emerged winner in the event on Day 5 of the Rifle/Pistol National Selection Trials (Group A) here on Wednesday.

Paris Olympics bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale and Arya Rajesh Borse also won the men’s 50m rifle 3P T1 and the women’s 10m air rifle T2 events at Dr Karni Singh Shooting range here. Haryana’s Rhythm beat Bhaker for the top spot after a couple of shoot-offs from the final group that had four other Olympians in the fray.

Swapnil, who shot a 592 out of 600, was a class apart in the men’s 3P T1 final, while Borse won a high scoring women’s air rifle T2 final, falling just one short of the world record score achieved at the

same venue.