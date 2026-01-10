UP Warriorz, take on GG

Navi Mumbai: A fresh chapter beckons UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants as the two sides open their Women’s Premier League campaign here on Saturday, both sides chasing a maiden title after contrasting runs in the previous season.

UP Warriorz will lean heavily on new captain Meg Lanning, under whose leadership Delhi Capitals reached three consecutive finals, to arrest a steady slide that has seen the team finish third, fourth and then bottom of the table across the first three seasons. The Australian great’s arrival is expected to bring clarity and calm to a side that struggled for balance and consistency last year in the absence of skipper Alyssa Healy.

However, questions remain around the Warriorz’s squad composition, particularly in the wicket-keeping department, where Shipra Giri is the lone

specialist option.