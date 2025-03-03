UP Warriorz hope to return to winning ways against resurgent Gujarat Giants

Lucknow: UP Warriorz will aim to bounce back and avenge their earlier defeat when they take on a resurgent Gujarat Giants in their crucial return-leg Women’s Premier League fixture here on Monday.

A lot has changed since their first meeting on February 16 in Vadodara, where Gujarat Giants secured a six-wicket win.

However, Gujarat then suffered back-to-back losses against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, slipping to bottom-place in the standings.

Their playoff hopes were revived with a clinical victory over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final match of the Bengaluru leg.

Now, UP Warriorz, RCB, and Gujarat Giants are all tied on four points, and placed between third and fifth position. With UPW and GG having played one match fewer than RCB, this clash becomes a must-win for both teams.

Gujarat’s batting has been inconsistent, with domestic batters Dayalan Hemalatha and Harleen Deol struggling for form.

Skipper Ashleigh Gardner has shouldered the responsibility, delivering a match-winning 58 off 31 balls and 1/22 against RCB.

With three fifties this season, Gardner remains Gujarat’s key player, but they will need their Indian batters to step up.

“We have faced different conditions and now we move on to Lucknow. I guess we have to get better at the Powerplay. When we have wickets in hand, it can prove to be pivotal,” said the skipper after their match against RCB.

“In the last two games, we lost four wickets in the Powerplay and that pushed us on the back foot. We will try being consistent and put more points on the board.”

UP Warriorz’ batting remains a concern, often relying on lower-order fireworks to rescue them.