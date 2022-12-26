UP govt gives Rs 10 lakh each to kin of journalists who died of Covid

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday gave Rs 10 lakh each to the families of 53 journalists who died of COVID-19 and saluted their courage.

In a programme held at his residence here on the Good Governance Day, Adityanath said that the manner in which journalists spread awareness and exposed the shortcomings of the system with a positive spirit, even in the middle of a severe pandemic, is commendable.

Adityanath disbursed Rs 5.30 crore in all to the families of 53 journalists who died during the pandemic.

In July last year, families of 50 other journalists were provided an assistance of Rs 10 lakh each, the UP government said in a statement issued here.

"As many as 103 journalists in the state died untimely due to Corona infection. It is an emotional moment. The state government stands with every family in this hour of grief. Today every family is being given assistance of Rs 10 lakh as a support.

"Apart from this, pension will be provided to destitute women as per rules whereas aid will also be provided to destitute children under Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana and PM Care Yojana," Yogi Adityanath said.