‘Unsurprised’ Gavaskar doesn’t see Rohit & Kohli at 2027 WC

New Delhi: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar says he does not foresee Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli playing the 2027 ODI World Cup as is being widely anticipated after the duo announced its Test retirement.

Gavaskar, who regards them as colossal figures in Indian cricket, does not believe that their recent Test retirement and last year’s T20 retirement will have a bearing in enhancing their chances of playing the 2027 showpiece.

“No, I don’t think they will be playing,” Gavaskar said.

“...I’m being very honest, I don’t think they’ll be there. But who knows in the next year or so, they strike this rich vein of form and they keep scoring hundreds and hundreds and hundreds and even God can’t drop them.”

The pair was instrumental in India’s Champions Trophy triumph earlier this year.

“Well, they have been massive performers in this format of the game. Do we feel that they will be in the team for the 2027 World Cup? Will they be able to make the kind of contribution they have been making? So that’s going to be the thought process of the selection committee. And if the selection committee feels that ‘yes’, they will still be making that huge contribution that they have been making, then both of them will be there for that,” added Gavaskar.

Bumrah for Test captain

Gavaskar backed Jasprit Bumrah to be India’s next Test captain, dismissing workload concerns around the injury-prone pacer.

“Jasprit Bumrah for me... if you appoint somebody else, they will always want an extra over from Bumrah because he’s your number one bowler capable of taking a wicket any time, you want that extra over.

“But Bumrah being the captain himself would know that ‘look, this is the time that I must take a break. Yes, I’ve got a wicket in my previous over but my body says to me that I need a break’,” he explained his reasons.