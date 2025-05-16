Unnati, Malvika, Aakarshi exit Thailand Open

Bangkok: India’s dismal run in elite international badminton tournaments continued, as all remaining shuttlers, including world No. 10 women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand exited early, ending the country’s campaign at the Thailand Open Super 500 here on Thursday.

Treesa and Gayatri, returned to action following an injury layoff but fell 20-22, 14-21 to Japan’s Rui Hirokami and Sayaka Hobara in

the second round.

Seventeen-year-old Unnati Hooda was no match for world No. 2 Pornpawee Chochuwongin a 14-21 11-21 loss.

World No. 23 Malvika Bansod also struggled against former world champion and local favourite Ratchanok Intanon, losing 12-21 16-21.

Aakarshi Kashyap was similarly outplayed by Thai southpaw Supanida Katethong, succumbing 9-21 14-21. In men’s singles, Tharun Mannepalli lost 14-21 16-21 to Anders Antonsen.