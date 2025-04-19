United they stand back up

Machester: Manchester United’s season isn’t done yet.

On a night of high drama at Old Trafford, the troubled Premier League club put its domestic problems to one side by sealing a spectacular comeback to beat Lyon 5-4 and advance to the semifinals of the Europa League.

United blew a two-goal lead and then had to come back from 4-2 down against 10 men in extra time to produce one of its most memorable victories in its famous stadium.

Harry Maguire’s dramatic winner in added time of extra time sparked scenes of jubilation and kept alive hopes that United could yet salvage a desperate campaign that has left the 20-time English champions languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League.

“We still have time to make something special of this season, so we have to think like that and be positive,” United head coach Ruben Amorim said.

United will play Athletic Bilbao in the semifinals after the Spanish club beat Rangers 2-0.

Tottenham also overcame its domestic problems by sealing a place in the last four with a 1-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt and a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Bodo/Glimt became the first Norwegian team to reach the semifinals of a European competition by beating Lazio 3-2 on penalties. Lazio sent the game to a shootout after 3-1 win in extra time meant the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.

Big teams remain in the third-tier UEFA Conference League after Chelsea, Fiorentina and Real Betis all advanced to the semifinals.

Chelsea’s 3-0 first leg win against Legia Warsaw meant they would have taken a remarkable turnaround at Stamford Bridge to prevent the two-time Champions League winner from progressing. And despite a 2-1 loss, Chelsea won 4-2 on aggregate.

Fiorentina needed Moise Kean’s second-half goal to draw 2-2 at home against Celje and a 4-3 aggregate win.

Betis advanced 3-1 on aggregate against Jagiellonia Bialystok after a 1-1 draw.

Djurgarden beat SK Rapid 4-1 to seal a 4-2 aggregate win.

Djurgarden play Chelsea in the semifinals and Fiorentina play Betis.