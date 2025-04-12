United Onana slippery slope

London: Andre Onana, described by Nemanja Matic as “one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United’s history”, was at fault for both goals as his side drew 2-2 at Lyon in a Europa League quarterfinal first leg on Thursday.

Former United midfielder Matic, now a player with Lyon, made the less than flattering comments about Onana in a pre-game press conference.

Then, in the match itself, United went 1-0 down after 25 minutes when Onana failed to stop a curling free-kick from out wide by Thiago Almada.

Leny Yoro equalised for the visiting team in first-half stoppage time, with a header after goalkeeper Lucas Perri had cleared a Bruno Fernandes free-kick.

Fernandes then sent a precise cross for substitute Joshua Zirkzee to head what seemed to be the winner in the 88th minute.

But Rayan Cherki hit back for Lyon when he pounced on the rebound after Onana had spilled an effort from

Georges Mikautadze.