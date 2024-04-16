United Kolkata Sports Club makes grand entry, jersey unveiled

KOLKATA: Kolkata beats to the rhythm of football. It’s not just a game, it’s a way of life, passed down through generations. And now, to celebrate, cherish and nurture the undying love for the beautiful game, a new football club, called the United Kolkata Sports Club (UKSC), was launched amidst much fanfare in the city on Monday. The jersey and logo of UKSC were launched at the mega event. With the iconic Howrah Bridge and historic Kolkata tram in the logo, it was a perfect tribute to the city’s deep-rooted passion for football.



A pioneering initiative from Techno India Group, one of the largest education groups in the country, the club aims to provide a comprehensive platform for young footballers to achieve success, from the grassroots to professional levels. This initiative is aimed at tapping and harnessing the potential of emerging football talents across India, by bringing young players from all over the nation on board.

But what makes UKSC stand out in the city, which has some of the iconic football clubs? Well, UKSC stands out in its holistic approach to football development. Talks are currently on with Goa, Mizoram, and reputed European organisations to facilitate collaborations and exchange of ideas. With former Indian footballer Deepak Mondal as the head coach and the mentorship of mercurial José Marcio Ramirez Barreto, the journey of the club looks exciting.

For young, and dynamic Debdut Roychowdhury, it was a momentous occasion. “For us, UKSC stands as a beacon of hope, an institution with a solemn promise to uplift sports to the highest of standards. The club aims to compete with new talents by taking in players from universities across India,” said Debdut, also the secretary of the club.

He also informed that the team will feature in ISL soon. Talking about nurturing football and other sports at the grassroots level, he said, “Our mission is to transform the sports ecosystem by providing all-rounded development opportunities for sports professionals. We are committed to securing the future of our athletes through robust career opportunities. We aim to collaborate closely with local academies, educational institutions and community sports associations to upgrade their facilities, provide technical expertise, and organise grassroots tournaments to identify and nurture young talent.” Debdut also mentioned how the Netaji Subhash Sports University, another initiative of Techno India Group, aligns with their vision for UKSC. In fact, the young entrepreneur harbours the dream of UKSC players representing the Indian national football team in the 2034 World Cup.

Debut also prioritises mental health of the players and hence UKSC talents will have regular access to sports psychologists, counsellors, workshops, and seminars focused on mental resilience, stress management, and emotional intelligence, and will also have a 24/7 support line for those experiencing mental health crises.

Meanwhile, Satyam Roychowdhury, MD, Techno India Group and Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University, is a proud father. Having seen his son, Debdut’s passion in sports since early childhood, the educationist is elated that he has taken bold steps towards sports and community building. “This must be a red-letter day for Techno India Group. Sports is not just about winning but building character,” he said.

For Mou Roychowdhury, Director, Techno India Group, it was an emotional and joyous moment. “I have seen my son, Debdut, slog for more than a year to fulfil this dream. He is passionate about sports and has been to international clubs for research work too. Several students who are interested in sports now have a club of their own in the city,” she said.

The star-studded event in Kolkata on Monday also saw the presence of veteran Indian players like Monoranjan Bhattacharya, Sumit Mukherjee, Goutam Sarkar and Samaresh Chowdhury. A bevy of celebrities from different fields like education, culture, entertainment and of course, sports were at the event to welcome Kolkata’s very own ‘new football club’.

“While UKSC may not boast a rich history like some of our venerable counterparts, we hold a promise to innovate, empower, and transcend,” said Debdut.