United Kolkata Sports Club kicks off its journey, to write new chapter in football history

KOLKATA: Have you been a football player in your school’s team, represented the university but then failed to make a cut in professional football due to limited opportunities and infrastructure? Undoubtedly, academics are crucial in a student’s life. But sports also play a pivotal role in shaping individuals into future leaders. They learn essential life skills such as self-discipline, commitment, teamwork, and promote healthy lifestyle habits. Moreover, sports encourage decision-making and problem-solving abilities, offering holistic training. Inspired by this vision and driven by a greater idea, Debdut Roychowdhury has founded the United Kolkata Sports Club. His vision is to provide aspiring young football talents with a platform to shine in the professional arena. Through the United Kolkata Sports Club, he dreams to nurture and empower budding athletes, offering them opportunities to showcase their skills and realise their full potential on the grand stage of professional football.



Calling it “Kolkata’s very own club for the very own people of the city”, the logo of the club reflects everything that’s uniquely Kolkata. Featuring landmarks like the Howrah Bridge and the iconic tram, symbols deeply rooted in the city’s legacy, the club signifies Kolkata’s rich cultural heritage. However, beyond mere symbolism, the club holds a grander vision — to cultivate sporting talent from a young age, starting from school, college, and university levels, and to pave the way for their smooth transition into professional football.

Supported by the Techno India Group, let’s not confuse the United Kolkata Sports Club as another football team of the Sister Nivedita University. Recently approved by the Indian Football Association (IFA), the young entrepreneur harbours the dream that the club will play Indian Super League (ISL) in the next five years. “United Kolkata Sports Club will focus on nurturing young players from schools and universities who dream of playing professional football. We will also have a few marquee players, whom they can learn from and train alongside. Beginning this year, the club will compete in the Calcutta 1st Division. The focus is on the homegrown players, rather than relying on acquiring players from other states,” he said.

Young, dynamic Roychowdhury, also director, Techno India Group, is an ardent sports enthusiast (read football). He’s attended the last three FIFA World Cup finals. Also in charge of the sporting division of Techno India Group schools, the largest educational conglomerate in eastern India, he wants the club to go national. “It’s important to blend sports and education to help students grow in every way. We’re planning to take this initiative across India. My inspiration comes from students like Titas Sadhu (a student of Techno India School in Chinsurah and a star player in the T20 World Cup). Despite facing challenges in our tough education system, Titas followed her passion for sports with determination, even though she didn’t have much help. I believe that if schools can give students a little push, they can do even better in their passions, and this can change their lives,” he said.

The focus for the club authorities is to improve the football landscape of the country from grassroots levels. Their vision is to see India participating in the 2034 football World Cup, with 4-5 players from the academy in the national team. The club has roped in the popular Deepak Mandal as the coach and Mohun Bagan legend Jose Barreto as the mentor. With Techno India Group’s Sports University on the horizon, it’s quite certain that the club will grow rapidly. Talks with European clubs are also underway to bring in European coaches for training. Training for the boys starts on April 15 at the Salt Lake GD Block ground.

As someone living his dream every day, Roychowdhury is confident that United Kolkata Sports Club will make history, just like the Techno India Group did in education. “We are young and new, but I know our club will change the football landscape of India,” he signed off.