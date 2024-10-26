United held as Mourinho sees red, Spurs, Roma eke out wins

london: Jose Mourinho received a red card but his Fenerbahce team still held his former club Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in the Europa League on Thursday.

Erik ten Hag’s squad led early from Christian Eriksen’s 15th-minute goal only to see Youssef En-Nesyri equalise in the 49th, heading home unmarked from close range on a cross from Allan Saint-Maximin. It was United’s third straight draw in the second-tier competition.

Mourinho received a red card after his team was not awarded a spot-kick around the hour mark. “My boys played an amazing match,” Mourinho said. “We played against a team that is at a superior level to us. We finished the game with a center-back playing at right-back and a right-back at left-back. We had to do a crazy puzzle but our performance was extraordinary and I couldn’t ask for anything more from the players.”

Mourinho led United to the Europa League title in 2017 during his 2½ years. He took the Fenerbahce job in this past offseason.

Elsewhere, Richarlison scored a 53rd-minute penalty for Tottenham to beat Alkmaar 1-0 and stay unbeaten in the competition. Alkmaar’s David Møller Wolfe got a red card in the 85th. Spurs forward Son Heung-min sat out because he was “a bit sore” after Saturday’s 4-1 win over West Ham in the Premier League, manager Ange Postecoglou said. Anderlecht and Lazio stayed perfect with 2-0 victories — with both opponents

reduced to 10 men.