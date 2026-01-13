United crash out of FA Cup

Manchester: Managerless Manchester United crashed out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 defeat to Brighton. At the end of a week that saw the storied Premier League team and 13-time FA Cup winner fire head coach Ruben Amorim, the loss at Old Trafford has likely consigned United to another trophyless season and was greeted with loud jeers from the home crowd.

Interim coach Darren Fletcher admitted the 20-time English champion was “not in a good moment,” but said it was too soon to write the season off with Champions League qualification still achievable. agencies