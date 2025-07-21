United and India players meet

Manchester: Does a player adjust to the team or a team adjusts to the player was the topic of discussion between Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir and Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (in pic) when their respective sides gathered at Red Devils’ training headquarters at the Carrington. The situation Gambhir and Amorim find themselves in is quite similar. In the last 10 games that United have played under Amorim’s stewardship, they had lost six games, while under Gambhir, India have lost eight out of their last 11 Tests.

“It was a nice interaction about what his (Amorim’s) ideology is towards team sport and what my ideology is towards team sport. The basic foundation of team sport is very similar, where I feel, it is the player that adapts to what the team needs rather than team that adapts to a certain the culture which we want to build,” Gambhir said.