Unfortunate that people who haven’t achieved much deciding ‘Ro-Ko’ future, says Harbhajan

Sharjah: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh finds it a bit unfortunate that the future of legends like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is being decided by “people who have not achieved much” but he nonetheless expects the duo to carry on till the 2027 ODI World Cup. The 38-year-old Rohit and the 37-year-old Kohli only play the ODI format now and there has been intense speculation on whether they would be able to continue till the World Cup in South Africa given the shrinking ODI calendar across the cricket-playing world.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar have been non-committal on the possibility but the two players have dropped ample hints to suggest that they intend to fight for their place.

“It is beyond our understanding. I may not be able to answer because I have been a player myself and what I have seen has happened to me as well. It has happened to many of my teammates but it is very unfortunate. We don’t talk about it or have a discussion about it,” Harbhajan, part of the expert commentary panel at the ongoing DP World ILT20 Season 4, said in an interaction here.

“I am so happy when I see a player like Virat Kohli who is still going strong. It is a bit unfortunate that those people are deciding about their future who have not achieved much,” India’s fourth-highest Test wicket-taker with 417 scalps added when asked whether the two are being handled well. There is still over a year left before the first ball is bowled at the World Cup but Harbhajan has backed Rohit and Kohli to be in imperious form during the showpiece and set benchmarks for the next generation.