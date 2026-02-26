Underdogs Bodø/Glimt show bite

milan: Bodø/Glimt pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Champions League history by knocking out three-time winners Inter Milan.

The tiny Norwegian team won 2-1 at the San Siro on Tuesday to seal a 5-2 aggregate victory in the playoffs and secure their place in the Round of 16 in spectacular fashion.

“Can you believe it?” coach Kjetil Knutsen said to TNT Sports.

“A team from a small town up north. It’s unbelievable.”

In its first season in European club soccer’s top competition Bodø/Glimt has produced one shock after another following wins against Manchester City and Atletico Madrid at the end of the league phase. But victory over two legs against last year’s Champions League finalist and current Serie A leaders Inter was their biggest feat yet.

Second-half goals from Jens Petter Hauge and Hakon Evjen stunned the home fans in Milan and set Bodø/Glimt on course for a clash with City or Sporting Lisbon in the next round.

Alessandro Bastoni pulled a goal back for Inter, but by then the damage had |already been done.

To put Bodø/Glimt’s run into context: by the start of January it had yet to win its first game in the Champions League.