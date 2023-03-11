Unal converts 2 penalties, 10-man Getafe draw at Cadiz 2-2

Madrid: Enes Unal scored his second penalty on the final kick of the match to snatch 10-man Getafe a 2-2 draw at Cadiz in the Spanish league.

Cadiz was eyeing a win that would have lifted it into 12th place until a final long ball by the undermanned Getafe ended up landing on the arm of Cadiz defender Luis Espino. After a video review, the referee sent Unal to the spot where he converted to split the points.

The Turkish striker has achieved back-to-back braces and 12 goals in the league this season.

Rub n Sobrino headed Cadiz in front in the 39th minute. Unal leveled from the penalty spot following a handball by Gonzalo Escalante in the 61st.

Rub n Alcaraz made it 2-1 for Cadiz in the 82nd when he converted a spot kick after Domingos Durante was sent off from a second yellow card for a handball.

Cadiz and Getafe were left in 15th and 16th place, respectively, as both fight to avoid

relegation.