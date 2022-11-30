'Umran's speed helps me to deceive batters with lesser pace'

Christchurch: Their bowling styles are like chalk and cheese but Arshdeep Singh finds Umran Malik's frightening pace beneficial as the batters are always struggling to adjust due to the marked difference in their respective speed.

The Jammu pace sensation is one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket alongside South African Anrich Nortje, Englishman Mark Wood to name a few, who regularly hit 150 clicks.

Arshdeep is more of a swing bowler, who normally when in rhythm, hits around early 130 kmph mark.

Both the IPL performers made their ODI debut against New Zealand in the opening game in Auckland and the Punjab man wants the partnership to continue forever.

"It is always good to bowl alongside Umran and he is also fun-loving so the dressing room atmosphere remains nice," Arshdeep said ahead of the third and final ODI against New Zealand, here on Wednesday.

"As far as bowling is concerned, I get a lot of benefit from Umran's bowling as batters need to adjust heavily from 155 kmph to 135 kmph. And they get deceived by pace and we enjoy bowling with each other. I expect we are able to continue this partnership for longest time," he said.

Having made a name in T20Is, Arshdeep doesn't want to change too much while playing the 50-over format.