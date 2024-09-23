Umesh wins gold; Sukant, Sivarajan, Mandeep claim silver at Indonesia para badminton

New Delhi: Umesh Vikram secured gold in the SL3 event, while the trio of Sukant Kadam, Sivarajan Solaimalai, and Mandeep Kaur claimed silver medals in their respective categories at the Indonesia Para-Badminton International on Sunday. Sukant bagged the silver in the men’s singles SL4 event, while Sivarajan won the silver in men’s singles SH6 category.

Mandeep clinched the silver in women’s singles SL3 category.

India delivered a stellar performance in Sarakarta, Indonesia, winning as many as 34 medals in the International Level 2 tournament. In men’s singles SL3, Umesh triumphed over compatriot and top seed Nehal Gupta, winning 12-21 21-8 21-19 in the final.

Sukant, who had missed out on a bronze medal in Paris after losing to Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan in the play-off, fell short again in the SL4 final, losing 14-21 14-21 to the Indonesian. “I gave my best in the final, but Fredy played an exceptional game,” Sukant said.

“It was a great learning experience, and I’ll keep pushing to aim for gold in future competitions.”

Sivarajan, who had lost to Great Britain’s Krysten Coombs in Paris, faced a tough challenge from top-seeded Indonesian Subhan Subhan in the SH6 final, ultimately losing 19-21 15-21.

Mandeep, who had suffered a defeat to Nigeria’s Mariam Eniola Bolaji in Paris, also finished with silver after losing 10-21 5-21 to Indonesia’s top seed Qonitah Ikhtiar Syakuroh in the SL3 final.

Despite the silver medal finishes, the Indian contingent’s overall performance was strong, with Umesh claiming the lone gold in singles. Jagadesh Dilli added to India’s success by securing bronze in the same category, making it a sweep for India with seven players reaching the quarterfinals.

In women’s singles SL3, Mandeep’s silver was complemented by Neeraj’s bronze. In the men’s singles SH6 category, Sudarsan Saravanakumar Muthusamy also earned bronze, while Sivarajan secured silver.