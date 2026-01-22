UCL: Touch of Jesus for Arsenal, City stunned

milan: Gabriel Jesus is already hitting top form just a month after returning from a lengthy injury layoff.

The Arsenal forward was given only his third start this season and he scored twice in a dynamic first half to set his side on the way to a 3-1 victory at Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The victory assured table-topping Arsenal of a spot in the knockout stage of the Champions League and also saw it win seven European games in a row for the first time in its history.

Jesus, who was named player of the match at San Siro, was out for almost a year after tearing his ACL last January.

Jesus returned in December but has made mainly substitute appearances since then, with his only starts prior to Tuesday coming in domestic cup competitions.

Meanwhile, with three assists and a goal, Vinícius Junior quieted the fans who had booed him again at the start of Real Madrid’s 6-1 rout over Monaco. Vinícius had assists in goals by Kylian Mbappe in the 26th and Franco Mastantuono in the 51st. The Brazilian also assisted with a cross that led to an own-goal by defender Thilo Kehrer in the 55th.

Manchester City slumped to one of the most humiliating defeats in UCL history, losing 3-1 at tiny Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt in a stunning upset north of the Arctic Circle. The second-half sending-off of Rodri completed a miserable evening for City.