UCL semis: Barca host Inter Milan

Madrid: With power almost fully returned to Spain early Tuesday morning and Inter’s charter flight scheduled to take off for Barcelona, Inter coach Simone Inzaghi will be hoping his team can power back up for the game as well.

Inter head to Barcelona following a dire run of results that has seen their dreams of another treble evaporate. For the first time in more than 13 years, Inter have lost three straight matches without scoring a goal. “The three defeats hurt and we’re not used to this, we have to look at ourselves and try to recover our physical and mental energy,” Inzaghi said.

That has also seen them been leapfrogged at the top of the Serie A by Napoli.