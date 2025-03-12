UCL: Reds pay penalty, Bayern, Barca cruise

madrid: Gianluigi Donnarumma came through and Paris Saint-Germain defeated Liverpool in a penalty shootout to join Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in the quarterfinals of the Champions

League on Tuesday.

PSG beat Liverpool 1-0 on the night to level the aggregate score at 1-1. Ousmane Dembélé scored 12 minutes into the second-leg match after a blunder by the Liverpool defence.

After extra time, Donnarumma stopped the penalty shots by Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones to secure his team a 4-1 shootout win. Desire Doue scored the winning spot-kick for PSG, who will face either Aston Villa or Club Brugge.

The French league leaders — seeking their first Champions League title — had lost at this stage in five of the past eight editions. It lost to Borussia Dortmund in last season’s semifinals.

“It was the best game of football I have ever been involved in,” Liverpool manager Arne Slot said.

Barcelona cruised past Benfica with Raphinha scoring twice and Lamine Yamal once in a 3-1 win at home.

After a 3-0 first-leg win, Bayern Munich won 2-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen to advance 5-0 on aggregate.