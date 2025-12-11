UCL: No Salah, no problem as Reds edge Inter

London: Even from the penalty spot, Liverpool managed just fine without Mohamed Salah. After leaving the Egypt forward in England, Liverpool got a much-needed boost with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday. Barcelona and Bayern Munich celebrated comeback wins and Chelsea lost.

With regular penalty taker Salah out of the squad following his public criticism of the club last week, Dominik Szoboszlai stepped up instead to score the 88th-minute penalty which earned a 1-0 win over one of the competition’s best-performing teams.

It was all the more valuable for coming after a run of one win in six games in all competitions.

Bayern’s 17-year-old midfielder Lennart Karl produced an audacious bit of skill to continue his high-scoring start to life in the Champions League in a 3-1 win over Sporting Lisbon which lifted Bayern to second behind Arsenal. Karl scored his third goal in four career Champions League games.

Headers by Jules Koundé three minutes apart gave Barcelona a 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Marcus Rashford assisted in the first goal in the 50th and Lamine Yamal with a cross in the second

in the 53rd. agencies