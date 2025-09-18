UCL: Mbappe on spot as 10-man Real rally

Madrid: Kylian Mbappé converted two penalties and 10-man Real Madrid came back to beat visiting Marseille 2-1 on the opening night of the Champions League.

The victory meant that 15-time champions Madrid became the first team in competition history — since the rebranding in the early 1990s — to reach 200 wins.

And it gave former Madrid playing standout Xabi Alonso a victory in his Champions League debut as the club’s coach.

Timothy Weah put visiting Marseille ahead early on but Mbappé struck back from the penalty spot in the 29th and 81st. The first penalty came after a foul on Rodrygo and the second for a handball by a defender.

Mbappé now has 50 goals in 64 matches with Madrid.

“We are happy that he keeps scoring goals and has been feeling more and more comfortable,” Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde said of the France star.

An early own goal from goalkeeper Luiz Junior gave Tottenham a 1-0 win over visiting Villarreal.

Borussia Dortmund and Juventus drew 4-4 in Turin. Juventus substitute Dusan Vlahovic scored one goal in stoppage time and then set up the equaliser for English defender Lloyd Kelly.

Viktor Gyokeres was off target in his Champions League debut for Arsenal, who won 2-0 over Athletic Bilbao.