UCL: Liverpool back on track as Real edge Juve

Milan: Liverpool emphatically rebounded from a miserable run as they won 5-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

There were also comfortable wins for Chelsea and Bayern Munich on Wednesday, while record 15-time champions Real Madrid maintained their perfect start in this season’s tournament with a 1-0 victory at home over struggling Juventus.

“I don’t know if it’s a statement but it is a win and something to build on,” Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said.

Liverpool travelled to Germany on a four-game losing streak that included Sunday’s home defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League. Among their recent setbacks was also a loss at Galatasaray in its second league-phase match.

Frankfurt had beaten Galatasaray 5-1 and also lost by that scoreline at Atletico Madrid.

Jude Bellingham scored his first Champions League goal of the season to break the deadlock in the 57th minute.

Most of the credit was owed to Vinícius Júnior, who twisted and turned on the left before seeing an angled drive come off the inside of the far post. Bellingham was quickest to react and tap it home.

Madrid joined four other clubs — including Bayern — that are level at the top the league table with a maximum nine points.

Three teenagers scored for Chelsea to help the Premier League team overwhelm 10-man Ajax 5-1 at Stamford Bridge.

In Munich, 17-year-old Lennart Karl became Bayern’s youngest Champions League goalscorer in style, setting the German team on its way to a 4-0 win over Club Brugge. Harry Kane, Luis Díaz and Nicolas Jackson also scored for Bayern. Substitute Roberto Navarro had an immediate — and stunning impact — as he helped Athletic Bilbao to their first points.