MillenniumPost
Home > Sports > UCL: In real trouble, Madrid look to produce comeback for ages vs Arsenal
Sports

UCL: In real trouble, Madrid look to produce comeback for ages vs Arsenal

BY Agencies15 April 2025 1:29 AM IST

Manchester: Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal hold such commanding leads in their Champions League quarterfinal matches that a place in the last four looks all but certain.

Don’t be so sure.

European club football’s most prestigious competition has a habit of upsetting the odds. Barcelona and PSG have very recent memories of how quickly things can change.

Barcelona were 4-2 up on aggregate against PSG early in the second leg of last year’s quarterfinals - only to lose 6-4.

In 2017 PSG led 4-0 after the first leg of a Round of 16 game between the two in Paris, but famously lost 6-1 at Camp Nou. Part of what makes the Champions League such compelling viewing is the fragility of even the most commanding leads.

Record 15-time winners and defending champions Real Madrid will have to produce another of its famous comebacks to overturn a 3-0 first leg loss to Arsenal.

If anyone can, Madrid can - but it goes into Wednesday’s game at the Bernabeu after a run of unconvincing results. Carlo Ancelotti’s team has only won one of its last four games in all competitions - Sunday’s 1-0 victory against Alaves.

This could be the first great Barcelona team of the post-Lionel Messi era. Top of the La Liga and on the verge of the Champions League semifinals, Barcelona looks like the team to beat in this year’s competition.

Leading 4-0 against Borussia Dortmund, it would take the unlikeliest of collapses in Germany on Tuesday to prevent Hansi Flick’s team from booking its place in the semifinals.

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it
X