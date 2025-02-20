UCL: Feyenoord give Milan some send off

Milan: AC Milan were to left rue Theo Hernandez’s second yellow card — for diving — as Feyenoord advanced to the Champions League last-16 at the former European champions AC Milan’s expense with a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their playoff on Tuesday, giving the Dutch team a 2-1 win on aggregate.

Bayern Munich, Club Brugge and Benfica also won their playoffs, eliminating Celtic, Europa League winners Atalanta, and AS Monaco, respectively. “In football everything changes in a second,” said Milan forward Santiago Giménez, who scored one of the competition’s fastest goals against his former team, Feyenoord, in the first minute.

Hernandez was sent off for a dive in the 51st when Milan was dominating after Giménez’s opener had levelled the tie. Feyenoord had won the first leg of the playoff 1-0 last week.

Meanwhile, Alphonso Davies scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time for Bayern to reach the last-16 with a 1-1 draw against Celtic.

Davies, a substitute, bundled the ball over the line after Leon Goretzka’s effort was kept out, saving Bayern the ordeal of extra time after German player Nicolas Kühn had scored against his former club to draw Celtic level on aggregate.