UCL: EPL teams on a roll

Manchester: Premier League teams are powering ahead in the Champions League with five of England’s top flight clubs in position to advance to the Round of 16.

Arsenal top the standings and have already secured their place in the next round, while wins for Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea on Wednesday saw them move into the top eight automatic qualifying positions with one game of the league phase to go.

Tottenham are fifth, with Manchester City the only English team in the playoff positions going into next week’s matches.